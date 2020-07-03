All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

935 N. California Street

935 North California Street · No Longer Available
Location

935 North California Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
935 N. California Street Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom Townhome by IUPUI & IU Med Center - Our 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome is located at the corner of 10th and California Street. This is the ideal floor plan for 3-5 roommates as it is 2 levels, 1,584 square feet and close to IUPUI and IU Med Center.

There is off-street parking and a fenced backyard. The kitchen is equipped with sleek black appliances. A washer and dryer is also included.

The townhome is entirely electric and the residents are responsible for all utilities. Electric and water/sewer are mandatory services.

Call us today for a tour - 317.600.3622

(RLNE2746023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 N. California Street have any available units?
935 N. California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 N. California Street have?
Some of 935 N. California Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 N. California Street currently offering any rent specials?
935 N. California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 N. California Street pet-friendly?
No, 935 N. California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 935 N. California Street offer parking?
Yes, 935 N. California Street offers parking.
Does 935 N. California Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 N. California Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 N. California Street have a pool?
No, 935 N. California Street does not have a pool.
Does 935 N. California Street have accessible units?
No, 935 N. California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 935 N. California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 N. California Street does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

