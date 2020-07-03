Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

935 N. California Street Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom Townhome by IUPUI & IU Med Center - Our 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome is located at the corner of 10th and California Street. This is the ideal floor plan for 3-5 roommates as it is 2 levels, 1,584 square feet and close to IUPUI and IU Med Center.



There is off-street parking and a fenced backyard. The kitchen is equipped with sleek black appliances. A washer and dryer is also included.



The townhome is entirely electric and the residents are responsible for all utilities. Electric and water/sewer are mandatory services.



Call us today for a tour - 317.600.3622



(RLNE2746023)