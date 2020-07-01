Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 934 N Sheffield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
934 N Sheffield Avenue
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
934 N Sheffield Avenue
934 North Sheffield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
934 North Sheffield Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 3 Bedroom - Schedule a showing today !!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5437516)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 934 N Sheffield Avenue have any available units?
934 N Sheffield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 934 N Sheffield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
934 N Sheffield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 N Sheffield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 934 N Sheffield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 934 N Sheffield Avenue offer parking?
No, 934 N Sheffield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 934 N Sheffield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 N Sheffield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 N Sheffield Avenue have a pool?
No, 934 N Sheffield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 934 N Sheffield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 934 N Sheffield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 934 N Sheffield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 N Sheffield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 934 N Sheffield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 934 N Sheffield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College