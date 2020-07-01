All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 934 N Sheffield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
934 N Sheffield Avenue
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

934 N Sheffield Avenue

934 North Sheffield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

934 North Sheffield Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 3 Bedroom - Schedule a showing today !!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5437516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 N Sheffield Avenue have any available units?
934 N Sheffield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 934 N Sheffield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
934 N Sheffield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 N Sheffield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 934 N Sheffield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 934 N Sheffield Avenue offer parking?
No, 934 N Sheffield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 934 N Sheffield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 N Sheffield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 N Sheffield Avenue have a pool?
No, 934 N Sheffield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 934 N Sheffield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 934 N Sheffield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 934 N Sheffield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 N Sheffield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 934 N Sheffield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 934 N Sheffield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College