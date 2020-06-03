All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

933 N Chester Ave

933 North Chester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

933 North Chester Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Charming Single Family Home Available 07/05/19 Available July 5th - Showings must be scheduled in advance. No dogs, sorry.

Charming 2bd, 1ba home in Grace Tuxedo boasting all the original charm. French doors and built ins will bring in a deep sense of nostalgia! Tons of natural light bring the refinished hardwoods to life!

Back bedrooms features a walk-in closet. Adorable bathroom and breakfast nook in the kitchen and fenced yard makes you feel right at home!

Cats allowed for $250/ea refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Tenant pays all utilities.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Billy at 847-521-0975 or email Billy@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4949843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 N Chester Ave have any available units?
933 N Chester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 N Chester Ave have?
Some of 933 N Chester Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 N Chester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
933 N Chester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 N Chester Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 N Chester Ave is pet friendly.
Does 933 N Chester Ave offer parking?
No, 933 N Chester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 933 N Chester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 N Chester Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 N Chester Ave have a pool?
No, 933 N Chester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 933 N Chester Ave have accessible units?
No, 933 N Chester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 933 N Chester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 933 N Chester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
