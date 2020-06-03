933 N Chester Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Charming Single Family Home Available 07/05/19 Available July 5th - Showings must be scheduled in advance. No dogs, sorry.



Charming 2bd, 1ba home in Grace Tuxedo boasting all the original charm. French doors and built ins will bring in a deep sense of nostalgia! Tons of natural light bring the refinished hardwoods to life!



Back bedrooms features a walk-in closet. Adorable bathroom and breakfast nook in the kitchen and fenced yard makes you feel right at home!



Cats allowed for $250/ea refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Tenant pays all utilities.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Billy at 847-521-0975 or email Billy@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!



No Dogs Allowed



