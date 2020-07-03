All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 931 N Tibbs Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
931 N Tibbs Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

931 N Tibbs Ave

931 North Tibbs Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

931 North Tibbs Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a3c1db1007 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 N Tibbs Ave have any available units?
931 N Tibbs Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 931 N Tibbs Ave currently offering any rent specials?
931 N Tibbs Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 N Tibbs Ave pet-friendly?
No, 931 N Tibbs Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 931 N Tibbs Ave offer parking?
No, 931 N Tibbs Ave does not offer parking.
Does 931 N Tibbs Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 N Tibbs Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 N Tibbs Ave have a pool?
No, 931 N Tibbs Ave does not have a pool.
Does 931 N Tibbs Ave have accessible units?
No, 931 N Tibbs Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 931 N Tibbs Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 N Tibbs Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 931 N Tibbs Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 931 N Tibbs Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College