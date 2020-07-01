930 West 10th St Unit: 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Community Features



Restaurants and retail shops on property including, Moes Southwest Grill, Which Wich, Stacked Pickle, YATS, DiBellas, Mad Greek, The National Guard and Toppers Pizza

Short walk from IUPUI and close access to downtown Indianapolis

Beautiful saltwater swimming pool with outdoor kitchen

Full-size washer and dryer in every apartment

Private study areas

Computer Lab w/ free printing

24-hour Fitness Center

Pet-Friendly (weight & breed restrictions apply)

Covered, Key-Fob Access Garage Parking Available



Apartment Features



Fully equipped kitchen with black and stainless-steel appliances

Enjoy some solitude with individual baths in every bedroom

Walk-in closets

Individual spacious patio and balconies

Advance smart key for every bedroom

Personal door locks for every bedroom

Fully Furnished four-bedroom apartments

Cable, water, Internet, trash and sewage included*