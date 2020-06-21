930 West 10th St

Amenities
Community Features
Restaurants and retail shops on property including, Moes Southwest Grill, Which Wich, Stacked Pickle, YATS, DiBellas, Mad Greek, The National Guard and Toppers Pizza
Short walk from IUPUI and close access to downtown Indianapolis
Beautiful saltwater swimming pool with outdoor kitchen
Full-size washer and dryer in every apartment
Private study areas
Computer Lab w/ free printing
24-hour Fitness Center
Pet-Friendly (weight & breed restrictions apply)
Covered, Key-Fob Access Garage Parking Available
Apartment Features
Fully equipped kitchen with black and stainless-steel appliances
Enjoy some solitude with individual baths in every bedroom
Walk-in closets
Individual spacious patio and balconies
Advance smart key for every bedroom
Personal door locks for every bedroom
Fully Furnished four-bedroom apartments
Cable, water, Internet, trash and sewage included*