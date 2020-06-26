Rent Calculator
Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:29 PM
930 N Gray St
930 North Gray Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
930 North Gray Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 beds 2 bath
Utilties: IPL
Appliances can be rented for $25 each
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED (If passes inspection)
Pets ok with approval
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 930 N Gray St have any available units?
930 N Gray St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 930 N Gray St currently offering any rent specials?
930 N Gray St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 N Gray St pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 N Gray St is pet friendly.
Does 930 N Gray St offer parking?
No, 930 N Gray St does not offer parking.
Does 930 N Gray St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 N Gray St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 N Gray St have a pool?
No, 930 N Gray St does not have a pool.
Does 930 N Gray St have accessible units?
No, 930 N Gray St does not have accessible units.
Does 930 N Gray St have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 N Gray St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 N Gray St have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 N Gray St does not have units with air conditioning.
