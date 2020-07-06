Rent Calculator
930 N Cecil Ave.
Find more places like 930 N Cecil Ave.
930 N Cecil Ave
930 N Cecil Ave
930 Cecil Ave
Report This Listing
Location
930 Cecil Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 bed 1.5 bath located in Warren Township! - Newly updated 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom located in Warren Township! Register at Rently.com to schedule self showing
(RLNE5439898)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 930 N Cecil Ave have any available units?
930 N Cecil Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 930 N Cecil Ave currently offering any rent specials?
930 N Cecil Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 N Cecil Ave pet-friendly?
No, 930 N Cecil Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 930 N Cecil Ave offer parking?
No, 930 N Cecil Ave does not offer parking.
Does 930 N Cecil Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 N Cecil Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 N Cecil Ave have a pool?
No, 930 N Cecil Ave does not have a pool.
Does 930 N Cecil Ave have accessible units?
No, 930 N Cecil Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 930 N Cecil Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 N Cecil Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 N Cecil Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 N Cecil Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
