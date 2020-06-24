928 North Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Eastside
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
1 Bedroom 1 Bath in the Little Flower area offering a wonderful space with a functional basement with washer and dryer hook up's and street parking This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 928 North Kealing Avenue have any available units?
928 North Kealing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.