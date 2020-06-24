All apartments in Indianapolis
928 North Kealing Avenue
928 North Kealing Avenue

Location

928 North Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom 1 Bath in the Little Flower area offering a wonderful space with a functional basement with washer and dryer hook up's and street parking
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 North Kealing Avenue have any available units?
928 North Kealing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 928 North Kealing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
928 North Kealing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 North Kealing Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 North Kealing Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 928 North Kealing Avenue offer parking?
No, 928 North Kealing Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 928 North Kealing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 North Kealing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 North Kealing Avenue have a pool?
No, 928 North Kealing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 928 North Kealing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 928 North Kealing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 928 North Kealing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 North Kealing Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 928 North Kealing Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 928 North Kealing Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
