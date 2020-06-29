927 North Chester Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A coveted rental home near Eastside! Your next home includes:



Lovely original hardwood floors throughout and arches for more character! Great covered front porch.

Close to downtown, shopping and restaurants.

Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



|Amenities: Wood flooring,Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.