927 North Chester Avenue
Last updated April 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

927 North Chester Avenue

927 N Chester Ave · No Longer Available
Location

927 N Chester Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A coveted rental home near Eastside! Your next home includes:

Lovely original hardwood floors throughout and arches for more character! Great covered front porch.
Close to downtown, shopping and restaurants.
Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Wood flooring,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 North Chester Avenue have any available units?
927 North Chester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 927 North Chester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
927 North Chester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 North Chester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 North Chester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 927 North Chester Avenue offer parking?
No, 927 North Chester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 927 North Chester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 North Chester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 North Chester Avenue have a pool?
No, 927 North Chester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 927 North Chester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 927 North Chester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 927 North Chester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 North Chester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 North Chester Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 North Chester Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

