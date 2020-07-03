All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 927 N Highland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
927 N Highland Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

927 N Highland Ave

927 Highland Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

927 Highland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d85d63003 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 N Highland Ave have any available units?
927 N Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 927 N Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
927 N Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 N Highland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 927 N Highland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 927 N Highland Ave offer parking?
No, 927 N Highland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 927 N Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 N Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 N Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 927 N Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 927 N Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 927 N Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 927 N Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 N Highland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 N Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 N Highland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College