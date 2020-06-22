All apartments in Indianapolis
926 North Kealing Avenue

Location

926 North Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath all new paint updated fixtures move in ready. Washer dryer hook ups in basement with additional storage and street parking.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

