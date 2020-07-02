924 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1

Amenities

Beautiful One bedroom apartment with great location near Fountain Square and Garfield Park. Hardwood floors, Central AC, Washer and dryer, Separated Fenced Yard, 1 Off-St Parking Spot

Gas and Electric in Tenants name. Water split and billed by landlord.



Pets: no restrictions; $250 refundable deposit per pet, then $25/mo per pet. Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.