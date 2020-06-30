Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9233 Celtic Ct
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM
1 of 47
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9233 Celtic Ct
9233 Celtic Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9233 Celtic Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 bed 1.5 bath Warren Township - Just completed 4 bed 1.5 bath home in Warren Township. Schedule a self showing by registering at rently.com
(RLNE2665688)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9233 Celtic Ct have any available units?
9233 Celtic Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 9233 Celtic Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9233 Celtic Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9233 Celtic Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9233 Celtic Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 9233 Celtic Ct offer parking?
No, 9233 Celtic Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9233 Celtic Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9233 Celtic Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9233 Celtic Ct have a pool?
No, 9233 Celtic Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9233 Celtic Ct have accessible units?
No, 9233 Celtic Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9233 Celtic Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9233 Celtic Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9233 Celtic Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9233 Celtic Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
