Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
923 S State Ave
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:06 PM

923 S State Ave

923 South State Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

923 South State Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP:

**THIS HOME DOES NOT COME WITH ANY OF THE FURNITURE**

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Hard wood Floors, washer/dryer hook ups, Front porch, 1 car garage,

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 16 month lease required (Thru March 31st, 2021)

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 S State Ave have any available units?
923 S State Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 S State Ave have?
Some of 923 S State Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 S State Ave currently offering any rent specials?
923 S State Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 S State Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 S State Ave is pet friendly.
Does 923 S State Ave offer parking?
Yes, 923 S State Ave offers parking.
Does 923 S State Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 S State Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 S State Ave have a pool?
No, 923 S State Ave does not have a pool.
Does 923 S State Ave have accessible units?
No, 923 S State Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 923 S State Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 S State Ave has units with dishwashers.

