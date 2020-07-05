923 S State Ave

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP:
**THIS HOME DOES NOT COME WITH ANY OF THE FURNITURE**
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Hard wood Floors, washer/dryer hook ups, Front porch, 1 car garage,
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: 16 month lease required (Thru March 31st, 2021)
PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY
UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
SECTION 8 - NO
CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.