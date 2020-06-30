All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9211 Lansburgh Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9211 Lansburgh Circle
Last updated February 27 2020 at 5:30 AM

9211 Lansburgh Circle

9211 Lansburgh Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9211 Lansburgh Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Clermont

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9211 Lansburgh Circle have any available units?
9211 Lansburgh Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9211 Lansburgh Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9211 Lansburgh Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9211 Lansburgh Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9211 Lansburgh Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9211 Lansburgh Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9211 Lansburgh Circle offers parking.
Does 9211 Lansburgh Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9211 Lansburgh Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9211 Lansburgh Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9211 Lansburgh Circle has a pool.
Does 9211 Lansburgh Circle have accessible units?
No, 9211 Lansburgh Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9211 Lansburgh Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9211 Lansburgh Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9211 Lansburgh Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9211 Lansburgh Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College