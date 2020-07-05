Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9209 E 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9209 E 12th St
Last updated December 31 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9209 E 12th St
9209 East 12th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9209 East 12th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8!! Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath house with amazing floors and freshly painted walls!! Contact Erik 317-991-0199 to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9209 E 12th St have any available units?
9209 E 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 9209 E 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
9209 E 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9209 E 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 9209 E 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 9209 E 12th St offer parking?
No, 9209 E 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 9209 E 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9209 E 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9209 E 12th St have a pool?
No, 9209 E 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 9209 E 12th St have accessible units?
No, 9209 E 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9209 E 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9209 E 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9209 E 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9209 E 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College