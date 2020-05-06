All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 920 N Butler Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
920 N Butler Ave
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:37 PM

920 N Butler Ave

920 North Butler Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

920 North Butler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/489e2d20ea ---- This adorable all brick 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex home has tons of charm and won\'t last long. As you enter the home you are greeted with gorgeous hardwood floors that cover the living room and dining room. The bedrooms are good size and has carpet flooring. This kitchen has lovely white cabinets, backsplash and tile flooring and comes stocked with a stove and fridge. Full bathroom is on the main level and has amazing original tile work flooring. The home offers a automatic door garage with access to one space in the garage (shared garage). Additional amenities include an unfinished basement, washer and dryer hook-ups and front porch. Central air. Stove and Fridge included! Water/Sewer = $50 per month in addition to monthly rent (paid with rent) Utilities paid by Tenant: Tenant also pays Gas and Electricity Bill Security deposit = $799 Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM A Step Ahead Management is only leasing this home. Management of the home will be completed by the property owner. Assigned Covered Parking Basement For Storage Pets Allowed Stove Unfinished Basement W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 N Butler Ave have any available units?
920 N Butler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 N Butler Ave have?
Some of 920 N Butler Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 N Butler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
920 N Butler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 N Butler Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 N Butler Ave is pet friendly.
Does 920 N Butler Ave offer parking?
Yes, 920 N Butler Ave offers parking.
Does 920 N Butler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 N Butler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 N Butler Ave have a pool?
No, 920 N Butler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 920 N Butler Ave have accessible units?
No, 920 N Butler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 920 N Butler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 N Butler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College