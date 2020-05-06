920 N Butler Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/489e2d20ea ---- This adorable all brick 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex home has tons of charm and won\'t last long. As you enter the home you are greeted with gorgeous hardwood floors that cover the living room and dining room. The bedrooms are good size and has carpet flooring. This kitchen has lovely white cabinets, backsplash and tile flooring and comes stocked with a stove and fridge. Full bathroom is on the main level and has amazing original tile work flooring. The home offers a automatic door garage with access to one space in the garage (shared garage). Additional amenities include an unfinished basement, washer and dryer hook-ups and front porch. Central air. Stove and Fridge included! Water/Sewer = $50 per month in addition to monthly rent (paid with rent) Utilities paid by Tenant: Tenant also pays Gas and Electricity Bill Security deposit = $799 Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM A Step Ahead Management is only leasing this home. Management of the home will be completed by the property owner. Assigned Covered Parking Basement For Storage Pets Allowed Stove Unfinished Basement W/D Hook Ups