919 Broadway Street

Awesome 2BR TOP FLOOR CONDO w. open floor plan & windows galore in the heart of Chatham Arch! Walk to Mass Avenue Cultural District, restaurants, live theatre, fitness centers; the list is endless. You'll love the fresh, cheery interior flooded w. natural light! Beautiful hardwoods in main living areas, updated appliances, washer/dryer in unit! Rear balcony off second bedroom perfect for weekend gardeners who like to grow their own herbs or just lounging! Full of old world character but all the modern amenities one expects today. You'll fall in love with immediately, and did we say Location! Location! Location! Available May 1st.