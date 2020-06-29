All apartments in Indianapolis
919 Broadway Street

919 North Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

919 North Broadway, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Awesome 2BR TOP FLOOR CONDO w. open floor plan & windows galore in the heart of Chatham Arch! Walk to Mass Avenue Cultural District, restaurants, live theatre, fitness centers; the list is endless. You'll love the fresh, cheery interior flooded w. natural light! Beautiful hardwoods in main living areas, updated appliances, washer/dryer in unit! Rear balcony off second bedroom perfect for weekend gardeners who like to grow their own herbs or just lounging! Full of old world character but all the modern amenities one expects today. You'll fall in love with immediately, and did we say Location! Location! Location! Available May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Broadway Street have any available units?
919 Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Broadway Street have?
Some of 919 Broadway Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
919 Broadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
No, 919 Broadway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 919 Broadway Street offer parking?
Yes, 919 Broadway Street offers parking.
Does 919 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 Broadway Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 919 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 919 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 919 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Broadway Street has units with dishwashers.
