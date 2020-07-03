Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM
919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A
919 1/2 Broadway St
Location
919 1/2 Broadway St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Chatham Arch -
(RLNE4939847)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A have any available units?
919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A currently offering any rent specials?
919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A pet-friendly?
No, 919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A offer parking?
No, 919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A does not offer parking.
Does 919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A have a pool?
No, 919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A does not have a pool.
Does 919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A have accessible units?
No, 919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A does not have accessible units.
Does 919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 1/2 N. Broadway Unit 2-A does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
