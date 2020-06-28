All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 918 East 52ND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
918 East 52ND Street
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:26 AM

918 East 52ND Street

918 East 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

918 East 52nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Take advantage of all this area has to offer! Prime Meridian Kessler location close to the Red Line, College Ave, and walkable to restaurants, shops, and the Monon Trail with an easy commute downtown. Three well-sized bedrooms offer flexible options (office, den, roommates?). Clean, neutral decor is move-in ready. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry. A large unfinished basement with laundry provides the perfect storage area, with well sized closet on the main as well. Cozy up to the wood burning fireplace or relax outside on either front porch or back deck. Pets are welcome and the yard will be fenced soon. Local, responsive owners/landlords close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 East 52ND Street have any available units?
918 East 52ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 East 52ND Street have?
Some of 918 East 52ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 East 52ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
918 East 52ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 East 52ND Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 East 52ND Street is pet friendly.
Does 918 East 52ND Street offer parking?
No, 918 East 52ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 918 East 52ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 East 52ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 East 52ND Street have a pool?
No, 918 East 52ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 918 East 52ND Street have accessible units?
No, 918 East 52ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 918 East 52ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 East 52ND Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Preserve at Willow Springs
2252 River Willow Place
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College