All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9145 Trinity Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9145 Trinity Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9145 Trinity Place

9145 Trinity Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9145 Trinity Place, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The property located at 9145 Trinity Place Indianapolis, IN 46229 is a Single Family property. Built in 1962, the property at 9145 Trinity Place is 1 Level, has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, is approximately 1,334 square feet, and has 2 parking spaces. The property is located in the Warren township.

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9145 Trinity Place have any available units?
9145 Trinity Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9145 Trinity Place currently offering any rent specials?
9145 Trinity Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9145 Trinity Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9145 Trinity Place is pet friendly.
Does 9145 Trinity Place offer parking?
Yes, 9145 Trinity Place offers parking.
Does 9145 Trinity Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9145 Trinity Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9145 Trinity Place have a pool?
No, 9145 Trinity Place does not have a pool.
Does 9145 Trinity Place have accessible units?
No, 9145 Trinity Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9145 Trinity Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9145 Trinity Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9145 Trinity Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9145 Trinity Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College