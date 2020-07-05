Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The property located at 9145 Trinity Place Indianapolis, IN 46229 is a Single Family property. Built in 1962, the property at 9145 Trinity Place is 1 Level, has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, is approximately 1,334 square feet, and has 2 parking spaces. The property is located in the Warren township.



Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.



Not currently accepting Section 8



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.