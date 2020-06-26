All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 6 2019 at 4:53 PM

9133 Bagley Drive

9133 Bagley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9133 Bagley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9133 Bagley Drive have any available units?
9133 Bagley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9133 Bagley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9133 Bagley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9133 Bagley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9133 Bagley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9133 Bagley Drive offer parking?
No, 9133 Bagley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9133 Bagley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9133 Bagley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9133 Bagley Drive have a pool?
No, 9133 Bagley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9133 Bagley Drive have accessible units?
No, 9133 Bagley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9133 Bagley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9133 Bagley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9133 Bagley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9133 Bagley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
