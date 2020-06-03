All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 23 2020 at 2:39 PM

9132 Mercury Drive

9132 Mercury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9132 Mercury Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details!

This ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is cozy and quaint. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, newer counter tops and has vinyl flooring. Additional large living space and bonus room. Large closets in bedrooms. Very low maintenance yard with large deck.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9132 Mercury Drive have any available units?
9132 Mercury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9132 Mercury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9132 Mercury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9132 Mercury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9132 Mercury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9132 Mercury Drive offer parking?
No, 9132 Mercury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9132 Mercury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9132 Mercury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9132 Mercury Drive have a pool?
No, 9132 Mercury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9132 Mercury Drive have accessible units?
No, 9132 Mercury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9132 Mercury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9132 Mercury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9132 Mercury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9132 Mercury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

