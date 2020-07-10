Rent Calculator
912 East 46th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM
912 East 46th Street
912 East 46th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
912 East 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 912 East 46th Street have any available units?
912 East 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 912 East 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
912 East 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 East 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 912 East 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 912 East 46th Street offer parking?
No, 912 East 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 912 East 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 East 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 East 46th Street have a pool?
No, 912 East 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 912 East 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 912 East 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 912 East 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 East 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 East 46th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 East 46th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
