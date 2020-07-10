All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 912 East 46th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
912 East 46th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

912 East 46th Street

912 East 46th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

912 East 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 East 46th Street have any available units?
912 East 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 912 East 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
912 East 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 East 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 912 East 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 912 East 46th Street offer parking?
No, 912 East 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 912 East 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 East 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 East 46th Street have a pool?
No, 912 East 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 912 East 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 912 East 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 912 East 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 East 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 East 46th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 East 46th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College