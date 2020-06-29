All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

912 Arnolda Avenue

912 North Arnolda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

912 North Arnolda Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED HOME!! - Beautiful renovated two-story home for rent. This spacious 2 bed/1 bathroom home won't last long! Give us a call today.

(RLNE4004449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Arnolda Avenue have any available units?
912 Arnolda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 912 Arnolda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
912 Arnolda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Arnolda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 912 Arnolda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 912 Arnolda Avenue offer parking?
No, 912 Arnolda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 912 Arnolda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Arnolda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Arnolda Avenue have a pool?
No, 912 Arnolda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 912 Arnolda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 912 Arnolda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Arnolda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Arnolda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Arnolda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 Arnolda Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

