Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 912 Arnolda Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
912 Arnolda Avenue
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
912 Arnolda Avenue
912 North Arnolda Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
912 North Arnolda Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED HOME!! - Beautiful renovated two-story home for rent. This spacious 2 bed/1 bathroom home won't last long! Give us a call today.
(RLNE4004449)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 912 Arnolda Avenue have any available units?
912 Arnolda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 912 Arnolda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
912 Arnolda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Arnolda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 912 Arnolda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 912 Arnolda Avenue offer parking?
No, 912 Arnolda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 912 Arnolda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Arnolda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Arnolda Avenue have a pool?
No, 912 Arnolda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 912 Arnolda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 912 Arnolda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Arnolda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Arnolda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Arnolda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 Arnolda Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College