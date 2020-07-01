All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9113 Lansburgh Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9113 Lansburgh Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

9113 Lansburgh Court

9113 Lansburgh Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9113 Lansburgh Court, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Clermont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,473 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease

(RLNE5661306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9113 Lansburgh Court have any available units?
9113 Lansburgh Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9113 Lansburgh Court have?
Some of 9113 Lansburgh Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9113 Lansburgh Court currently offering any rent specials?
9113 Lansburgh Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9113 Lansburgh Court pet-friendly?
No, 9113 Lansburgh Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9113 Lansburgh Court offer parking?
Yes, 9113 Lansburgh Court offers parking.
Does 9113 Lansburgh Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9113 Lansburgh Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9113 Lansburgh Court have a pool?
Yes, 9113 Lansburgh Court has a pool.
Does 9113 Lansburgh Court have accessible units?
No, 9113 Lansburgh Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9113 Lansburgh Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9113 Lansburgh Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College