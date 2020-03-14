Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9106 Southernwood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9106 Southernwood Way
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:27 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9106 Southernwood Way
9106 Southernwood Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
9106 Southernwood Way, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath house with an amazing kitchen and beautiful bedrooms!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9106 Southernwood Way have any available units?
9106 Southernwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 9106 Southernwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
9106 Southernwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9106 Southernwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 9106 Southernwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 9106 Southernwood Way offer parking?
No, 9106 Southernwood Way does not offer parking.
Does 9106 Southernwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9106 Southernwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9106 Southernwood Way have a pool?
No, 9106 Southernwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 9106 Southernwood Way have accessible units?
No, 9106 Southernwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9106 Southernwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9106 Southernwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9106 Southernwood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9106 Southernwood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College