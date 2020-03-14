All apartments in Indianapolis
9106 Southernwood Way
9106 Southernwood Way

9106 Southernwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

9106 Southernwood Way, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath house with an amazing kitchen and beautiful bedrooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9106 Southernwood Way have any available units?
9106 Southernwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9106 Southernwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
9106 Southernwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9106 Southernwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 9106 Southernwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9106 Southernwood Way offer parking?
No, 9106 Southernwood Way does not offer parking.
Does 9106 Southernwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9106 Southernwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9106 Southernwood Way have a pool?
No, 9106 Southernwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 9106 Southernwood Way have accessible units?
No, 9106 Southernwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9106 Southernwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9106 Southernwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9106 Southernwood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9106 Southernwood Way does not have units with air conditioning.

