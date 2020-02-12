All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 910 Tecumseh St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
910 Tecumseh St
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:54 AM

910 Tecumseh St

910 Tecumseh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

910 Tecumseh Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful three Bedroom home located in St Clair! Updated kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors throughout. This home will not last long. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Tecumseh St have any available units?
910 Tecumseh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 910 Tecumseh St currently offering any rent specials?
910 Tecumseh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Tecumseh St pet-friendly?
No, 910 Tecumseh St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 910 Tecumseh St offer parking?
No, 910 Tecumseh St does not offer parking.
Does 910 Tecumseh St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Tecumseh St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Tecumseh St have a pool?
No, 910 Tecumseh St does not have a pool.
Does 910 Tecumseh St have accessible units?
No, 910 Tecumseh St does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Tecumseh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Tecumseh St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Tecumseh St have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Tecumseh St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College