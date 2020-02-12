Rent Calculator
910 Tecumseh St
910 Tecumseh Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
910 Tecumseh Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful three Bedroom home located in St Clair! Updated kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors throughout. This home will not last long. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 910 Tecumseh St have any available units?
910 Tecumseh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 910 Tecumseh St currently offering any rent specials?
910 Tecumseh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Tecumseh St pet-friendly?
No, 910 Tecumseh St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 910 Tecumseh St offer parking?
No, 910 Tecumseh St does not offer parking.
Does 910 Tecumseh St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Tecumseh St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Tecumseh St have a pool?
No, 910 Tecumseh St does not have a pool.
Does 910 Tecumseh St have accessible units?
No, 910 Tecumseh St does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Tecumseh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Tecumseh St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Tecumseh St have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Tecumseh St does not have units with air conditioning.
