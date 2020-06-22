909 Woodruff Place West Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Beautiful property for rent in Historic Woodruff Place

Property comes with a stove, fridge, dishwasher, W/D hookups, Central Air and off street parking!

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Cats and small dogs allowed at Property Managers discretion, with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.



*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!



*Property Manager offering DISCOUNTED RENT for longer lease term (18-24

mo)*



