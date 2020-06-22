All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 909 Woodruff Place West Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
909 Woodruff Place West Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

909 Woodruff Place West Dr

909 Woodruff Pl Wdr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

909 Woodruff Pl Wdr, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful property for rent in Historic Woodruff Place
Property comes with a stove, fridge, dishwasher, W/D hookups, Central Air and off street parking!
Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Cats and small dogs allowed at Property Managers discretion, with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!

*Property Manager offering DISCOUNTED RENT for longer lease term (18-24
mo)*

**To view property, click "Contact Us" on the top of our website fshouses.com to
submit an inquiry. Our leasing agents will contact you the same
or next business day to schedule a showing. www.fshouses.com/contact-us/**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Woodruff Place West Dr have any available units?
909 Woodruff Place West Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Woodruff Place West Dr have?
Some of 909 Woodruff Place West Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Woodruff Place West Dr currently offering any rent specials?
909 Woodruff Place West Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Woodruff Place West Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Woodruff Place West Dr is pet friendly.
Does 909 Woodruff Place West Dr offer parking?
No, 909 Woodruff Place West Dr does not offer parking.
Does 909 Woodruff Place West Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Woodruff Place West Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Woodruff Place West Dr have a pool?
No, 909 Woodruff Place West Dr does not have a pool.
Does 909 Woodruff Place West Dr have accessible units?
No, 909 Woodruff Place West Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Woodruff Place West Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Woodruff Place West Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College