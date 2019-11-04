All apartments in Indianapolis
907 Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

907 Warren Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Walking distance to Lucas Oil Stadium, the newly renovated home is everything you want. Nice features with Corrian countertops, large bath, separate laundry room and more... Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Warren Ave have any available units?
907 Warren Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Warren Ave have?
Some of 907 Warren Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Warren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
907 Warren Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Warren Ave pet-friendly?
No, 907 Warren Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 907 Warren Ave offer parking?
No, 907 Warren Ave does not offer parking.
Does 907 Warren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Warren Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Warren Ave have a pool?
No, 907 Warren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 907 Warren Ave have accessible units?
No, 907 Warren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Warren Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Warren Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
