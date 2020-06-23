All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
9028 Brookville Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9028 Brookville Road

9028 Brookville Road · No Longer Available
Location

9028 Brookville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 925 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black and white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9028 Brookville Road have any available units?
9028 Brookville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9028 Brookville Road have?
Some of 9028 Brookville Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9028 Brookville Road currently offering any rent specials?
9028 Brookville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9028 Brookville Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9028 Brookville Road is pet friendly.
Does 9028 Brookville Road offer parking?
Yes, 9028 Brookville Road offers parking.
Does 9028 Brookville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9028 Brookville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9028 Brookville Road have a pool?
No, 9028 Brookville Road does not have a pool.
Does 9028 Brookville Road have accessible units?
No, 9028 Brookville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9028 Brookville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9028 Brookville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
