Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:55 PM

902 North Gladstone Avenue

902 North Gladstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

902 North Gladstone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 North Gladstone Avenue have any available units?
902 North Gladstone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 North Gladstone Avenue have?
Some of 902 North Gladstone Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 North Gladstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
902 North Gladstone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 North Gladstone Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 North Gladstone Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 902 North Gladstone Avenue offer parking?
No, 902 North Gladstone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 902 North Gladstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 North Gladstone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 North Gladstone Avenue have a pool?
No, 902 North Gladstone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 902 North Gladstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 902 North Gladstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 902 North Gladstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 North Gladstone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

