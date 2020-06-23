All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 894 South Auburn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
894 South Auburn Street
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:35 PM

894 South Auburn Street

894 South Auburn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

894 South Auburn Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Stout Field

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details!

This 3 bedroom 2 bath is unique in so many ways! It has many updates including but not limited to freshly painted, new carpet and flooring, new fixtures and more! It is fenced in and great for entertainment! This is a new listing and won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 894 South Auburn Street have any available units?
894 South Auburn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 894 South Auburn Street currently offering any rent specials?
894 South Auburn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 894 South Auburn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 894 South Auburn Street is pet friendly.
Does 894 South Auburn Street offer parking?
No, 894 South Auburn Street does not offer parking.
Does 894 South Auburn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 894 South Auburn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 894 South Auburn Street have a pool?
No, 894 South Auburn Street does not have a pool.
Does 894 South Auburn Street have accessible units?
No, 894 South Auburn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 894 South Auburn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 894 South Auburn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 894 South Auburn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 894 South Auburn Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College