All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8934 Lighthorse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8934 Lighthorse Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

8934 Lighthorse Drive

8934 Lighthorse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8934 Lighthorse Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
8934 Lighthorse Drive / 3 bed 2.5 bathroom home in Wayne Township - This traditional 2 story is a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Wayne Township. Large great room and adjoining dining room gives a certain elegant flare to the lower level of the home.. Master bedroom features a walk-in clost and full bath. The Large open back yard provides an amazing space outdoors to entertain family and friends. Wood laminate flooring recently installed. Rent is only $1275.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1275.00. Sorry no Section 8. For a tour, call Mike at 317-210-0018

(RLNE2541377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8934 Lighthorse Drive have any available units?
8934 Lighthorse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8934 Lighthorse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8934 Lighthorse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8934 Lighthorse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8934 Lighthorse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8934 Lighthorse Drive offer parking?
No, 8934 Lighthorse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8934 Lighthorse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8934 Lighthorse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8934 Lighthorse Drive have a pool?
No, 8934 Lighthorse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8934 Lighthorse Drive have accessible units?
No, 8934 Lighthorse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8934 Lighthorse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8934 Lighthorse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8934 Lighthorse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8934 Lighthorse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Buckingham Balmoral
3103 N Meridian St Suite J
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College