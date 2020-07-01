All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:47 PM

8933 Poppy Lane

8933 Poppy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8933 Poppy Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8933 Poppy Lane have any available units?
8933 Poppy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8933 Poppy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8933 Poppy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8933 Poppy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8933 Poppy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8933 Poppy Lane offer parking?
No, 8933 Poppy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8933 Poppy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8933 Poppy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8933 Poppy Lane have a pool?
No, 8933 Poppy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8933 Poppy Lane have accessible units?
No, 8933 Poppy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8933 Poppy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8933 Poppy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8933 Poppy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8933 Poppy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

