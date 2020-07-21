All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:54 PM

8930 Lighthorse Drive

8930 Lighthorse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8930 Lighthorse Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the up stairs loft overlooking the living space to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes backyard deck, large closets and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8930 Lighthorse Drive have any available units?
8930 Lighthorse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8930 Lighthorse Drive have?
Some of 8930 Lighthorse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8930 Lighthorse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8930 Lighthorse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8930 Lighthorse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8930 Lighthorse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8930 Lighthorse Drive offer parking?
No, 8930 Lighthorse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8930 Lighthorse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8930 Lighthorse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8930 Lighthorse Drive have a pool?
No, 8930 Lighthorse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8930 Lighthorse Drive have accessible units?
No, 8930 Lighthorse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8930 Lighthorse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8930 Lighthorse Drive has units with dishwashers.
