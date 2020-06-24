All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8930 Emperors Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8930 Emperors Court
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

8930 Emperors Court

8930 Emperors Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Key Meadows
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8930 Emperors Court, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Key Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,174 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5699277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8930 Emperors Court have any available units?
8930 Emperors Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8930 Emperors Court have?
Some of 8930 Emperors Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8930 Emperors Court currently offering any rent specials?
8930 Emperors Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8930 Emperors Court pet-friendly?
No, 8930 Emperors Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8930 Emperors Court offer parking?
Yes, 8930 Emperors Court offers parking.
Does 8930 Emperors Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8930 Emperors Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8930 Emperors Court have a pool?
Yes, 8930 Emperors Court has a pool.
Does 8930 Emperors Court have accessible units?
No, 8930 Emperors Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8930 Emperors Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8930 Emperors Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College