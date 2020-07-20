8925 Frontenac Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Renovated home w/Basement! Move-in Ready, 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, Huge Extended 2-Car Att. Garage, Laundry Rm 2nd level, WB Fireplace, New SS Appliances, Brand New Kitchen,Interior just freshly painted neutral colors, Very Clean. Fenced yard w/Mature Trees, large Patio for entertaining. Close to shopping, schools & entertainment - near 38th & Post Rd. Won't last long! To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064



PMI Midwest

7275 Shadeland Ave Suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, USA

Phone: +1 317-795-0278