Indianapolis, IN
8925 Frontenac Rd
Last updated April 29 2019 at 7:33 AM

8925 Frontenac Rd

8925 Frontenac Road · No Longer Available
Location

8925 Frontenac Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Beautifully Renovated home w/Basement! Move-in Ready, 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, Huge Extended 2-Car Att. Garage, Laundry Rm 2nd level, WB Fireplace, New SS Appliances, Brand New Kitchen,Interior just freshly painted neutral colors, Very Clean. Fenced yard w/Mature Trees, large Patio for entertaining. Close to shopping, schools & entertainment - near 38th & Post Rd. Won't last long! To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064

PMI Midwest
7275 Shadeland Ave Suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, USA
Phone: +1 317-795-0278

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8925 Frontenac Rd have any available units?
8925 Frontenac Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8925 Frontenac Rd have?
Some of 8925 Frontenac Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8925 Frontenac Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8925 Frontenac Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8925 Frontenac Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8925 Frontenac Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8925 Frontenac Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8925 Frontenac Rd offers parking.
Does 8925 Frontenac Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8925 Frontenac Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8925 Frontenac Rd have a pool?
No, 8925 Frontenac Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8925 Frontenac Rd have accessible units?
No, 8925 Frontenac Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8925 Frontenac Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8925 Frontenac Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
