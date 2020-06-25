All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:10 PM

8862 BEL AIR CT

8862 Bel Air Court · No Longer Available
Location

8862 Bel Air Court, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease, with option to purchase. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8862 BEL AIR CT have any available units?
8862 BEL AIR CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8862 BEL AIR CT currently offering any rent specials?
8862 BEL AIR CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8862 BEL AIR CT pet-friendly?
No, 8862 BEL AIR CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8862 BEL AIR CT offer parking?
No, 8862 BEL AIR CT does not offer parking.
Does 8862 BEL AIR CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8862 BEL AIR CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8862 BEL AIR CT have a pool?
No, 8862 BEL AIR CT does not have a pool.
Does 8862 BEL AIR CT have accessible units?
No, 8862 BEL AIR CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8862 BEL AIR CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8862 BEL AIR CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8862 BEL AIR CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8862 BEL AIR CT does not have units with air conditioning.
