Indianapolis, IN
8833 HOSTA WAY
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM
8833 HOSTA WAY
8833 Hosta Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
8833 Hosta Way, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Camby - 3 BR + loft - Three bedroom, two story home + loft in The Groves at Camby Village. Decatur Twp schools. Gas heat. AC. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave provided.
(RLNE2273614)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8833 HOSTA WAY have any available units?
8833 HOSTA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8833 HOSTA WAY have?
Some of 8833 HOSTA WAY's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8833 HOSTA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8833 HOSTA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8833 HOSTA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8833 HOSTA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8833 HOSTA WAY offer parking?
No, 8833 HOSTA WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8833 HOSTA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8833 HOSTA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8833 HOSTA WAY have a pool?
No, 8833 HOSTA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8833 HOSTA WAY have accessible units?
No, 8833 HOSTA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8833 HOSTA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8833 HOSTA WAY has units with dishwashers.
