Indianapolis, IN
8828 Hosta Way
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:40 AM

8828 Hosta Way

8828 Hosta Way · No Longer Available
Location

8828 Hosta Way, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,888 sf home is located in Camby, IN. This home features laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8828 Hosta Way have any available units?
8828 Hosta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8828 Hosta Way have?
Some of 8828 Hosta Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8828 Hosta Way currently offering any rent specials?
8828 Hosta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8828 Hosta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8828 Hosta Way is pet friendly.
Does 8828 Hosta Way offer parking?
Yes, 8828 Hosta Way offers parking.
Does 8828 Hosta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8828 Hosta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8828 Hosta Way have a pool?
No, 8828 Hosta Way does not have a pool.
Does 8828 Hosta Way have accessible units?
No, 8828 Hosta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8828 Hosta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8828 Hosta Way does not have units with dishwashers.
