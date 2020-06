Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher cats allowed garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment located in a carriage house on a secluded lot in Franklin Township. Private entrance with garage parking.

Apartment has been recently updated with all new flooring, bathroom and paint. Appliances including washer and dryer included.



All utilities are paid for by the owner.



Unfurnished



Cats Only



Non-Smoking

2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment located in a carriage house on a secluded lot in Franklin Township. Private entrance with garage parking.

Apartment has been recently updated with all new flooring, bathroom and paint. Appliances including washer and dryer included.



All utilities are paid for by the owner.



Unfurnished



Cats Only



Non-Smoking