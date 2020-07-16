All apartments in Indianapolis
867 West 25th Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 8:44 PM

867 West 25th Street

867 West 25th Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2029879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

867 West 25th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1648 square feet of space, and is freshly painted. Minutes away from I-65.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.indy@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 867 West 25th Street have any available units?
867 West 25th Street has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 867 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
867 West 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 867 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 867 West 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 867 West 25th Street offer parking?
No, 867 West 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 867 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 867 West 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 867 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 867 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 867 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 867 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 867 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 867 West 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 867 West 25th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 867 West 25th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
