Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8645 Hosta Way
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

8645 Hosta Way

8645 Hosta Way · No Longer Available
Location

8645 Hosta Way, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,643 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5248390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8645 Hosta Way have any available units?
8645 Hosta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8645 Hosta Way have?
Some of 8645 Hosta Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8645 Hosta Way currently offering any rent specials?
8645 Hosta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8645 Hosta Way pet-friendly?
No, 8645 Hosta Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8645 Hosta Way offer parking?
Yes, 8645 Hosta Way offers parking.
Does 8645 Hosta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8645 Hosta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8645 Hosta Way have a pool?
Yes, 8645 Hosta Way has a pool.
Does 8645 Hosta Way have accessible units?
No, 8645 Hosta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8645 Hosta Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8645 Hosta Way has units with dishwashers.

