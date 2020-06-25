863 North Oakland Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You'll be amazed when you enter this clean, bright, contemporary two-story home. This two-bedroom, one-bath has an updated electrical and plumbing system, updated eat-in kitchen, separate dining, spacious bedrooms, updated bathroom, new flooring, and a huge back yard. One car garage with additional parking right beside. Don't miss viewing your new home!



Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters insurance is required. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home.



Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1956413444



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.