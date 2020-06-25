All apartments in Indianapolis
863 North Oakland Avenue

863 North Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

863 North Oakland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You'll be amazed when you enter this clean, bright, contemporary two-story home. This two-bedroom, one-bath has an updated electrical and plumbing system, updated eat-in kitchen, separate dining, spacious bedrooms, updated bathroom, new flooring, and a huge back yard. One car garage with additional parking right beside. Don't miss viewing your new home!

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters insurance is required. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home.

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1956413444

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 North Oakland Avenue have any available units?
863 North Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 863 North Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
863 North Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 North Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 863 North Oakland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 863 North Oakland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 863 North Oakland Avenue offers parking.
Does 863 North Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 863 North Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 North Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 863 North Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 863 North Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 863 North Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 863 North Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 863 North Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 863 North Oakland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 863 North Oakland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
