All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8625 Liberty Mills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8625 Liberty Mills Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

8625 Liberty Mills Drive

8625 Liberty Mills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8625 Liberty Mills Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,328 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are requir

(RLNE5123747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8625 Liberty Mills Drive have any available units?
8625 Liberty Mills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8625 Liberty Mills Drive have?
Some of 8625 Liberty Mills Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8625 Liberty Mills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8625 Liberty Mills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8625 Liberty Mills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8625 Liberty Mills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8625 Liberty Mills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8625 Liberty Mills Drive offers parking.
Does 8625 Liberty Mills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8625 Liberty Mills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8625 Liberty Mills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8625 Liberty Mills Drive has a pool.
Does 8625 Liberty Mills Drive have accessible units?
No, 8625 Liberty Mills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8625 Liberty Mills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8625 Liberty Mills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Canal Overlook Luxury Apartments
430 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College