All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8605 Lighthorse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8605 Lighthorse Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

8605 Lighthorse Drive

8605 Lighthorse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8605 Lighthorse Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,064 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Friday, November 29, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 16 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing m

(RLNE5123854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8605 Lighthorse Drive have any available units?
8605 Lighthorse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8605 Lighthorse Drive have?
Some of 8605 Lighthorse Drive's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8605 Lighthorse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8605 Lighthorse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8605 Lighthorse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8605 Lighthorse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8605 Lighthorse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8605 Lighthorse Drive offers parking.
Does 8605 Lighthorse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8605 Lighthorse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8605 Lighthorse Drive have a pool?
No, 8605 Lighthorse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8605 Lighthorse Drive have accessible units?
No, 8605 Lighthorse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8605 Lighthorse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8605 Lighthorse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College