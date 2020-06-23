857 W 25th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c771b010fb ---- This 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom home is move in ready and features a great living room area, lovely kitchen with wooden cabinets and laundry room with washer/dryer hooks. Schedule your tour today. It won\'t last long!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.n 2 Years