Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:52 PM

857 W 25th St

857 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

857 West 25th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c771b010fb ---- This 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom home is move in ready and features a great living room area, lovely kitchen with wooden cabinets and laundry room with washer/dryer hooks. Schedule your tour today. It won\'t last long!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.n 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 W 25th St have any available units?
857 W 25th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 857 W 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
857 W 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 W 25th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 857 W 25th St is pet friendly.
Does 857 W 25th St offer parking?
No, 857 W 25th St does not offer parking.
Does 857 W 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 857 W 25th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 W 25th St have a pool?
No, 857 W 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 857 W 25th St have accessible units?
No, 857 W 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 857 W 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 857 W 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 857 W 25th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 857 W 25th St has units with air conditioning.

