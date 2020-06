Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Lifestyle living at its best. Spacious one bedroom condo with all the amenities you could want. Underground garage parking, pool, tennis courts and VIEWS! Home boasts gourmet kitchen, gas fireplace in living room, dedicated office space and a master retreat. Enjoy the sunset from the balcony with gas grill.